Firms tout 'successful' upcycling ideas

Pathinya Arree, coordinator of Trash Hero Pattani; Theerachai Suphamethee, Design Director and Co-Founder of Qualy; and Yuttana Anothaisintawee, founder of The ReMaker; share upcycling ideas during the recent THAI BEV (Thai Beverage Public Company Limited) SX Talk Series at Samyan Mitrtown. (Photo: THAI BEV)

Three entrepreneurs shed light on what made their upcycling ideas successful during a third panel discussion at the Sustainability Expo (SX) Talk Series entitled "The Way to Smart Upcycling".

According to online sources, "Upcycling is the process of transforming by-products, waste materials or unwanted products into new materials or products perceived to be of greater quality."

Theerachai Suphamethee, Design Director and Co-Founder of Qualy, said during the seminar his products use the concept of "Design for a Sustainable World," such as the so-called phra sati (mindful) amulets, made from recyclables and organic waste. "I think it might be better for all if we change from how to make a business sustainable to how to make a sustainable business," he said.

Yuttana Anothaisintawee, founder of The ReMaker, a company that produces leatherwork using second-hand materials, said fast fashion and seasonal fashion trends worsen the waste situation in the fashion industry. "Our customers of upcycling products understand that they pay not only for goods they like but also for a better environment in the future."

Pathinya Arree, coordinator of Trash Hero Pattani, said its volunteer work led to the establishment of Tlejourns, upcycled sandals made from used parts collected from the sea and beaches.

He said in the past four months, the group was able to collect more than 80,000kg of waste floating in the sea and the beaches of Satun. "We will close our business when there is no waste left for us to collect."