Thai elephant under 'normal conditions' in Sri Lanka

Pratu Pha, another elephant ambassador sent from Thailand, is seen eating at a temple's premises in Kandy City in Sri Lanka. (Photo: Royal Thai Embassy in Sri Lanka)

Pratu Pha, a 49-year-old male elephant, has been living under normal conditions in Sri Lanka, and Thai authorities have no plans to bring back the jumbo to Thailand, according to the Thai ambassador to this island country.

Ambassador Poj Harnpol said on Friday that he visited Pratu Pla at Wat Sri Dala Maligawa, or the Temple of the Tooth Relic, in Kandy City on Thursday. The visit was made at the invitation of Pradeep Nilanga Dela Nilame, the temple caretaker. The "ambassador elephant" is under the care of the temple.

During the visit, Mr Poj told the temple caretaker that Thai authorities would collaborate with Sri Lanka by sharing knowledge in elephant care and developing veterinary resources.

According to Mr Poj, the pachyderm lives in an open courtyard with cement and soil surfaces, marked by ropes to indicate boundaries. The elephant’s front legs are chained to two big trees, while one of the hind legs is lightly chained, allowing it to move and stand naturally.

Pratu Pha can consume food such as leaves from kithul trees, grass and sugarcane as normal, said the ambassador. During his observation period of over 30 minutes, the elephant did not display any signs of aggression, and a mahout was able to feed the animal from a distance.

Mr Poj emphasised the importance of improving the landscape and ensuring adequate water sources and water tanks for the elephant's well-being.

"Although the general condition is satisfactory to some extent, Pratu Pha's living conditions could still be improved," said the Thai envoy. "We acknowledge the efforts being made by the temple, but the situation cannot be changed in a day. We will work towards better care."

In an interview with Sri Lankan media, Mr Poj assured that Thailand has no plans to bring back Pratu Pha, also known as Thai Raja.

He said the repatriation of ailing elephant Sak Surin, or Mutha Raja, to Thailand for medical treatment had raised awareness about the rights and improved care of elephants and other animals. Thailand and Sri Lanka would focus on future cooperation, he added.

Pratu Pha was sent gifted to Sri Lanka 37 years ago, while Sak Surin and another male jumbo, Sri Narong, were sent there 22 years ago as goodwill gifts.

Earlier, there were social media reports that the Sri Lankan government would sue Thailand if it intended to bring back Pratu Pha and Sri Narong.

On Thursday, Attapol Charoenchansa, acting chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), said Thailand had no policy to reclaim the "ambassador elephants" in Sri Lanka.