War refugees flood camps by border

Mae Hong Son caring for more than 5,000 people as fighting intensifies

Soldiers and local officials visit a refugee camp in Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son on Wednesday. (Photo: Radio Thailand, Mae Sariang Facebook)

More than 5,000 refugees from Myanmar are now taking shelter at refugee camps in Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son to escape fighting between the Karenni Army (KA) and Myanmar junta forces.

Reports on Thursday said the KA had been hit by junta airstrikes in a border town opposite the province in northern Thailand. Casualties and deaths were reported.

Many local residents reportedly had to carry injured people across the border to receive medical treatment in Thailand while others had to flee for border forests.

A source from the KA said the Myanmar junta carried out 19 airstrikes, seriously injuring KA soldiers. At least seven Karenni troops were reportedly sent to Mae Hong Son Hospital.

On Friday, residents in Muang district of Mae Hong Son heard gunfire from the other side of the border. It was reported the junta forces were firing shots every seven minutes.

The number of Myanmar refugees fleeing to Mae Hong Son has reached 5,156 over the past few weeks. They are staying in four shelters where humanitarian aid is provided.

Chettha Mosikrat, the Mae Hong Son governor, said the number of refugees had not yet exceeded the capacity to provide temporary help. However, officials must document every arrival as well as initiate disease prevention during the rainy season.

Surachet Puinoi, the Mae Sariang district chief, said 30 refugees at the shelters in Sao Hin and Mae Khong sub-districts had malaria. Others have developed respiratory, gastrointestinal, muscle and bone diseases.

Mr Surachet said Thai officials have sprayed mosquito repellent in the shelters every week to prevent malaria.

The Mae Sariang district public health office has provided medical officers and ambulances in the event of an emergency.

There are also two field hospitals available, he said.