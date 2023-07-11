Appeal Court also rejects Pannika's suit against Warong

Warong Dechgitvigrom, centre, leads Thai Pakdee Party list candidates to register ahead of the May 14 general election, at Bangkok City Hall on April 4. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Appeal Court has upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a defamation lawsuit brought by Progressive Movement core member Pannika Wanich against Thai Pakdee Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrom over remarks alleging misuse of public donations.

The decision was read out at the Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Ms Pannika, executive of the Progressive Movement, accused Dr Warong of defaming the movement.

The lawsuit related to remarks alleging misuse of public donations to help artists affected by the closure of businesses and leisure activities during the Covid-19 lockdown. Dr Warong contested the charge.

The Criminal Court earlier dismissed the lawsuit on the grounds the defendant's comments had been honest criticism. Ms Pannika appealed the decision.

The Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s ruling,saying Ms Pannika was a public figure and Dr Warong expressed his honest opinion. The court also dropped the lawsuit.

Dr Warong was present at the court. He said the suit was brought by people who wanted to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law. The suit was filed to silence his criticism and opposition to the move. He said his opponents should come out and fight the issue openly and fairly.

Dr Warong said he had faced three lawsuits - filed by Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, and Ms Pannika. Courts had already dismissed the suits filed by Mr Pita and Ms Pannika, leaving only the case brought by Mr Thanathorn.

The Thai Pakdee leader asked Mr Thanathorn to withdraw the suit to avoid wasting time. He was confident Mr Thanatorn would lose in court.