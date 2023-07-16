Tropical storm Talim to bring more rain July 16-20

More rain is forecast across the country from Sunday to Thursday as a result of tropical storm Talim over Vietnam and local monsoons, the Meteorological Department said in its 5am weather forecast on Sunday.

As of 4am on Sunday, tropical storm Talim over the upper South China Sea packing sustained winds of about 85 kilometres per hour was slowly moving in the north-northwest direction. It was expected to move over Hainan island and make landfall in upper Vietnam on July 18-19.



Meanwhile, over July 16-20 a strong monsoon trough will move over the North, Northeast and Central regions of Thailand while another strong southwestern monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.



More rain is likely across the country. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is possible in all regions during the period.



People are advised to beware of severe weather conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways and lowlands.



Provinces to be affected are:



July 16



• North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

• Northeast: Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan , Yasothon, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

• Central: Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

• East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

• South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket and Krabi.



July 17-18



• North: Mae Hong Son, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet.

• Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

• East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

• South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the South.



July 18-19



• North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

• Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

• Central: Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Pathom, and Bangkok and its vicinity.

• East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

• South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.



Waves in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will be 2-4 metres high, and 4m in areas with thundershowers.



In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 2-3 metres high and over 3m in areas with thundershowers.