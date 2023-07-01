Graft claimed in police hotline bid

Officials man the 191 emergency hotline. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) is to review a complaint regarding the bidding for the rights to operate its 191 emergency hotline.

The complaint was presented to the RTP on Monday by activist Srisuwan Janya and Yoswaris Chuklom, alias Jeng Dokjik, who chairs the Ruam Jai Rak Chart (United Hearts for the Nation) group and alleged that the process had been rigged.

Mr Srisuwan said the RTP run project is worth over 7 billion baht and is to be financed by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

Approved by the cabinet on Dec 25, 2018, the project was modelled on hotline systems already in operation in other countries where distress calls are routed to a central hub which coordinates with local services in order to respond to emergencies more efficiently.

The project involves building the infrastructure and installing telecommunication networks.

Mr Srisuwan alleged the terms of reference (ToR) had been written to favour one particular firm in the bidding, which has now been cancelled twice on suspicion of corruption.

The project also requires that three companies install telecommunication networks, which Mr Srisuwan claimed was another cause for concern as it could lead to confusion between different emergency response teams.

Despite the project having gone through three national police chiefs, little headway has been made.

On July 10, the Comptroller's General Department opened a fresh bid calling for firms to tender their offers on Aug 10.

RTP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong said the complaint against the project was received, and the RTP office will gather the documentary evidence needed to review the allegations.

Mr Yoswaris said the owner of the company allegedly favoured by the ToR has close connections with a high-profile politician and senior RTP officers.