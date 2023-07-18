BMA prepared for flooding as storm nears

Sandbags placed along the bank of the Chao Phraya River in Sathon district in April to cope with possible flooding. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is fully prepared to cope with the heavy rain and flooding expected to be brought by tropical storm Talim, a senior official said.

Surat Charoenchaisakul, director of city drainage and sewerage, said on Tuesday the flood prevention control centre had been instructed to closely monitor the storm's movement and forecasts issued by the Meteorological Department.

The BMA weather radar station was monitoring the movement of rain clouds heading for Bangkok and its vicinity, so that precautions could be implemented. Water levels in canals and retention areas had been lowered under the flood prevention plan.

Mobile rapid response units were ready for deployment to flooded areas, including tunnels, to make sure that floodwater is drained off quickly, he said.

All pumping stations were being staffed around the clock to ensure all equipment and back-up power generators were functional. Mobile water pumps, cranes, balloon lights, fuel and other equipment were on standby, ready to be sent where needed.

All construction sites had been asked to ensure effective drainage.

Several meetings had been held with local administrations in adjacent provinces to lay down plans for flood relief operations, Mr Surat said.