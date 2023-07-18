Korean TV hit makes fans of tourist chiefs

Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome

The Culture Ministry aims to promote locations used in the shooting of King the Land, a new Korean television series, to attract Korean visitors and fans of the drama.

Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said that the series had promoted the country's beauty and helped to boost tourism.

"We wanted to praise King the Land as it helps represent and promote Thai cultures and our way of life to international audiences. We encourage those who are watching the series to visit Thailand and visit the locations where it was shot," he said.

In addition to Seoul and many places in Bangkok, such as Wat Arun, the Loha Prasat or the Metal Castle located in Wat Ratchanadda, Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen, the Giang Swing, Ong Ang Canal, Khao San Road, Iconsiam, Siam Square, Asiatique the Riverfront, Siri Sala Private Thai Villa and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Hotel, the series also featured various Thai restaurants, such as the Vertigo & Moon Bar at the Banyan Tree Hotel and the Ancient City in Samut Prakan.

King the Land, which debuted on Netflix in June, is directed by Im Hyun-wook and stars Im Yoon-ah, a former member of the girl group Girls' Generation, and Lee Junho, a member of the South Korean boy band 2PM. The series ranked second on Netflix's Global Top 10 list for non-English shows last month, with 17.5 million hours viewed or 4.7 million views, according to the streaming service.

Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, the Tourism Authority of Thailand deputy governor, said that the series has fans around the world who will want to see the shooting locations.

"We want to thank King the Land for filming in our country," she said.

The TAT expects to welcome at least one million Korean tourists this year, she said, adding that so far, about 800,000 visitors from Korea have visited the country this year.