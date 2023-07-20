No jail for hospital chief over Sira slurs

Rianthong: Given suspended term

Mongkutwattana Hospital director, Maj Gen Dr Rianthong Nanna, was on Wednesday handed a suspended prison term and ordered to pay a 200,000-baht fine in a defamation case filed against him by Sira Jenjaka, a former Palang Pracharath Party MP for Bangkok.

The Criminal Court suspended the two-year prison term because it considered the doctor to be a person who normally performed good deeds and contributed to the betterment of society, according to the ruling.

The 200,000-baht fine was ordered to be paid with interest of 7.5% per year.

On May 7, 2021, Maj Gen Dr Rianthong posted a message on his Facebook account accusing Mr Sira, who at the time represented Lak Si district office, of obstructing the work of a field hospital for Covid-19 patients.

The message, which was set as a public post and could be seen by anyone, contained vulgar words and described Mr Sira as a badly behaved politician, the ruling said.

Dr Rianthong's Facebook account has a large number of followers.

The doctor could have simply warned Mr Sira in person not to obstruct medical staff treating Covid-19 patients at the hospital, but instead posted comments on Facebook which damaged Mr Sira's reputation, according to the ruling. Mr Sira was visiting the field hospital because he had received a complaint from a patient, the court was told.

Mr Sira was a member of the House committee on justice and humanitarian issues, while Dr Rianthong is a well-known public figure.

Dr Rianthong, who was accompanied by his lawyer, pled not guilty.