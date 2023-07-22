Four parties refuse to team up with MFP

Anutin: Standing firm on S112

Four political parties have announced they will not join a Pheu Thai-led coalition as long as the Move Forward Party (MFP) remains in it.

Bhumjaithai, United Thai Nation, the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), and Chartthaipattana made their stance clear after Pheu Thai took the lead in forming the coalition.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said his party stands firm against any attempt to amend Section 112, the lese majeste law, and it will not work with a political party advocating changes to that law.

The party has not been approached by Pheu Thai to join the coalition yet, so it does not know Pheu Thai's plan, he said, adding it will definitely not take part in it if the MFP remains in the alliance.

"The MFP is the only party that seeks to amend the law and doesn't appear to be backing down. The party heavyweights, the Progressive Movement and their supporters are adamant on pushing this policy through despite objections, although it is causing divisiveness," he said.

UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga wrote on his Facebook that the party will not join the coalition or vote in favour of a prime ministerial candidate in the coalition if the MFP is still in it.

He said the UTN realises the country needs a government, but it also places emphasis on the three key pillars of the nation. The party cannot endorse MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat because it does not believe his party shares those same principles, he added.

"In the next round of voting for the prime minister, if the MFP remains in the coalition, the party will not vote for a candidate of this bloc. Based on the MFP's political activities, we don't believe it can change its political path and ideology," he wrote.

PPRP MP for Kamphaeng Phet, Phai Lik, who spoke on behalf of his party, said the PPRP is against any attempt to amend the lese majeste law and will also not take part in a coalition that includes the MFP.

Chartthaipattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa said his party is willing to vote for the Pheu Thai candidate as long as it does not work with a party that supports amending the lese majeste law.