Nikhom Phatthana hit hard by heavy rain and floods

A flooded road is seen in Nikhom Phatthana district yesterday after heavy downpours. (Photo: National News Bureau of Thailand)

RAYONG: Local authorities yesterday sped up helping those badly affected by flash floods in several parts of Nikhom Phatthana district in this eastern province after continuous heavy rain since Thursday night.

Rescue workers tried to evacuate locals from inundated areas to safer ground.

Heavy downpours had battered Rayong since Thursday night, with Nikhom Phatthana reported to have suffered the worst damage, with roads blocked by floods and cars submerged.

The situation was handled by Nikhom Phatthana Police, Nikhom Phatthana Tambon Administrative Organization (TAO), Siam Ruam Jai Rescue Foundation and the Siam Rayong Rescue Foundation.

Staff have been evacuating residents and their property as weather forecasts predict that precipitation will increase soon, according to local officials.

Prasong Leklong, chief of Nikhom Phatthana TAO, said that backhoe loaders would be brought in to dig temporary channels to drain flood water from roads where over 60-70cm floods are blocking traffic.

Rayong governor Traipob Wongtrairat has ordered people to move their assets to top floors and be alert for flash floods.

Mr Traipob said yesterday that the rainwater precipitation was at 2.06 metres as of 11am on Friday, while the bank can handle a 2.5-metre water level.

"Initially, I have ordered related agencies to check water levels and assign district and village chiefs to prepare for evacuation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) reported on Friday that the Mekong River level has risen, and the Mekong Hydrological Cycle Observation Stations in Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, and Ubon Ratchathani will see water levels increasing this week.

According to forecasting by One Map, the ONWR said that three southern provinces -- Krabi, Chumphon and Surat Thani -- will likely see floods by the end of this month.

The ONWR also reported that the South of the country is likely to see floods until the end of this year and recommended that people pay heed to regular updates.