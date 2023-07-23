Probe after 'no warning signs' Bangkok ditch car plunge

A car ran into a ditch from Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 28 in Bangkok on Friday. (Screenshot from the paris.chan TikTok account)

An investigation is being conducted into an accident in which a car fell into a ditch while turning into Soi 28 off the Vibhavadi Rangsit highway in Bangkok on Friday.

Sawang Buranathanakit, director of the Road Construction Office 1 of the Highway Department, said that from an initial investigation the accident occurred on a road branching off Vibhavadi Rangsit (Highway 31) into Soi 28 where a roadside ditch was being dredged under a development project.



He said all contractors of the Highway Department's development projects have been told to strictly take safety measures by putting up warning and traffic signs as well as placing barriers for motorists to be careful while passing areas under construction to prevent accidents.



The accident on Soi 28 off Vibhavadi Rangsit highway happened in heavy rain and the road surface was inundated. An investigation was being conducted to determine what caused the accident or whether there were any mistakes to prevent a recurrence of it, Mr Sawang said.



He said the Highway Department had told the project contractor to contact the owner of the car involved in the accident to compensate for the damage.



The accident was brought to public attention after the driver of the car posted on TikTok a video clip of the area after the accident.



He said there were no signs to tell motorists to be careful while passing an area under construction.



The man said he narrowly escaped death and felt very sad seeing his beloved new EV sink into the water before his eyes.