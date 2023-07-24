Two celebrities to meet police over Forex-3D scam

Two celebrities have been summoned for questioning in connection with the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme, according to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Pol Maj Gen Woranan Srilam, a senior investigator for financial crimes with the DSI, said the celebrities are among eight people that investigators have determined are connected with the Ponzi scheme.

The first is an actor who is summonsed to meet the DSI on Aug 8 and the other is a celebrity DJ who is expected on Aug 17, he said, adding the DSI may also question them about their relationship with Apiruk Kothi, one of the scheme's alleged masterminds.

"Investigators will review other evidence, not just financial transactions, to ensure fairness. We'll determine if the transactions are legal," he said.

Pol Maj Gen Woranan said those who have been charged with fraud may be investigated for money laundering if they are proved to be involved in illegal asset transfers.

It was reported the two celebrities are actor Ratthaphum "Film" Tokhongsap, who ran for a House seat under the Palang Pracharath Party's banner, and Wichian "DJ Petjah" Kusolmanomai.

The Forex-3D scheme, which lured thousands to invest in what they believed to be a foreign exchange trading platform with false promises of high returns, was run by Mr Apiruk who was arrested in January 2021.