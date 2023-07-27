Man held for ‘raping minor’

Police say more young girls may have been victims of man arrested in Ratchaburi

Officers take a rape suspect identified as Khwanchai, aka Jan or Ball, into custody in connection with an assault on a minor in Damnoen Saduak district of Ratchaburi in March. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police on Thursday arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Damnoen Saduak district of Ratchaburi province in March.

The suspect, identified only as Khwanchai, became close to the victim after he started volunteering to take her to school, according to Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thamsuthee, commander of the investigation division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

He allegedly threatened the victim not to tell anyone about what happened before fleeing to tambon Don Klang in Damnoen Saduak.

He was arrested in tambon Don Kruay on Thursday on a warrant issued by the provincial court.

According to police, the 33-year-old suspect admitted to the accusations against him, saying that he committed sexual crimes as a form of revenge for being raped himself at the age of 12.

Police said the suspect had earlier served four years in prison for raping a 9-year-old girl in 2015.

The investigation will be expanded to determine if he committed other sexual offences since his release from prison in 2019.

According to an initial investigation, at least three girls, aged between 9 and 13, have been assaulted by the suspect, including the 9-year-old in 2015.