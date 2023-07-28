Police chief nomination faces delay

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas arrives at Government House on March 14. The outgoing national police chief is due to retire on Sept 30. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The appointment of a new national police chief to replace Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who is due to retire on Sept 30, will most likely have to wait for the new prime minister, the outgoing police chief said on Thursday.

The PM -- who has yet to be selected -- is responsible for nominating a suitable candidate under a new regulation of the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

Under the regulation, the incoming prime minister will nominate to the Police Commission the most suitable candidate for the job, said Pol Gen Damrongsak.

In the past, it was the incumbent national police chief who was responsible for making the nomination to the RTP board.

Asked if the caretaker prime minister can perform this task, Pol Gen Damrongsak said it merely stipulates in the new regulation that the "prime minister" is responsible for nominating the candidate.

Incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who chaired a meeting of the commission on Wednesday, declined to comment on whether the appointment would be made under his watch.

According to an informed source, the appointment -- as well as the next promotion and reshuffle of other police generals -- is required under the new regulation to be completed by August.

However, if it is impossible to meet the deadline, a formal request for an extension can be submitted, said the source.

There are four deputy national police chiefs who are in line to be nominated for the top job, said the source, namely Pol Gen Roy Ingkapairote, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet and Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol.

Pol Gen Roy and Pol Gen Torsak are both due to retire next year, Pol Gen Kittirat is due to retire in 2026, and Pol Gen Surachate in 2031, said the source.

As seniority is still treated as an important factor when taking into consideration the selection of a new national police chief as well as the promotion of other high-ranking police officials, a list of officials showing their seniority and de facto pecking order was published yesterday.

Signed by the incumbent police chief, the announced list is required under the same new regulation on the selection of a new national police chief and the promotion of police generals, said the source.