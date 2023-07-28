3 provinces join Asean smart cities

Tourists visit Phra Mahathat pagoda on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai. The Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DES) on Thursday announced three more Thai provinces, including Chiang Mai, have become members of the Asean Smart Cities Network (ASCN). (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DES) on Thursday announced three more Thai provinces have become members of the Asean Smart Cities Network (ASCN).

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen and Rayong have joined three earlier ASCN city members from Thailand -- Bangkok, Chon Buri and Phuket.

Mr Chaiwut said the announcement was made at the sixth annual Asean Smart Cities Network meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

The number of ASCN members has increased from 26 to 29 cities, he said.

ASCN is a platform where member cities collaborate with the private sector to apply technology across public infrastructures, focusing on innovative technologies and urban planning and management.

It is also a platform for cities in Asean to cooperate with allied countries such as Japan, South Korea and Australia, Mr Chaiwut said.

Meanwhile, the government's own Smart City Project Management Committee on Thursday also proposed another six areas to be smart cities in Thailand.

Those areas, he said, are Lampang in the North, Muang Taiyong Buak Khang Smart City in Chiang Mai also in the North, Samut Prakarn in the Central region, tambon Theppharat in Chachoengsao in the East, Nikhom Phatthana Smart City in Rayong also in the East, and Nakhon Si Thammarat Municipality Smart City in the South.

He said these six smart cities would benefit about 1.8 million people.

Those new smart cities need to come up with a plan that responds well to the seven "smart" core values, which include "Smart Environment", "Smart Economy", and "Smart Governance."

The kingdom's Smart City plan currently covers 36 areas in 25 provinces, said Mr Chaiwut.

Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president and chief executive of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, said that the agency had produced 134 Smart City Ambassadors to work for their home towns for the initiative.

The plan included workshops named The Smart City Leadership Programme, held for more than 140 attendees from related sectors. A Smart City Solutions Awards 2023 will also be held at the Thailand Smart City Expo 2023 in November, he added.