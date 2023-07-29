Prawit resigns as PPRP leader

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), shows his new MP identification card to reporters after registering with the Office of the Secretariat of the House of Representatives on June 20, 2023. The 77-year-old politician has resigned as PPRP leader on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), stepped down from his position on Saturday, creating an opportunity for a new executive board to take charge.

PPRP deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan on Saturday confirmed Gen Prawit's resignation with immediate effect.

Speaking during the party’s general assembly Mr Paiboon told PPRP members that Gen Prawit tendered his resignation on Saturday morning.

"Gen Prawit will remain in the party and will always look after the party," said the deputy leader.

The resignation of Gen Prawit, who also serves as a caretaker deputy prime minister, resulted in an automatic end to the PPRP's executive board under his tenure, paving the way for the election of a new party leader and executives.

Mr Paiboon then called an election to seek a new party leader. During the meeting, Gen Prawit was nominated again as the party leader, and he was the sole candidate for the post.

According to a party source, Gen Prawit did not attend the meeting.

This week, the election-winner Move Forward Party (MFP) stressed that it will not form a government with the PPRP and the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party as its coalition partners, calling them "remnants of a dictatorship".