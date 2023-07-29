Head of ‘Little Angel’ chat group held for child porn

Suspect told police he wanted to earn extra money to look after 10-year-old daughter

Police question a suspect, identified only as Abhisit, after his arrest at his house in Sattahip on Saturday on child pornography charges. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The administrator of a Line chat group called “Little Angel” that contained over 1,000 child sex clips has been arrested in Sattahip district of Chon Buri.

The 29-year-old suspect, identified only as Abhisit, was apprehended at a house in tambon Na Jomtien on Saturday, Pol Col Kuekkong Disawat, superintendent Sub-division 5 of Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD).

He was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on Thursday on charges of possession of child pornography for making profit or involvement in producing child pornographic materials for trade.

Officers from the ATPD had earlier arrested another suspect accused of luring girls aged under 18 to perform sex acts that were recorded on video for dissemination on social media.

The officers extended the investigation and found that the videos were distributed via the “Little Angel” group, which contained more than 1,000 videos of underaged girls. The group collected membership fees starting from 100-300 baht per view.

A police informant later posed as a member of the chat group and found out who the administrator was, leading to the arrest of Mr Abhisit.

During questioning, Mr Abhisit admitted he had set up the chat group. He said he had purchased child sex videos from other Line groups.

He claimed he set up the chat group to collect membership fees because he just wanted to earn money to take care his 10-year-old daughter.

Police handed him over to investigators from the ATPD Sub-division 5 for further legal action.