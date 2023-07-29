Senegalese swimmer missing in Phuket

Searchers scour the waters off Freedom beach in Phuket for signs of a 22-year-old Senegalese man who went missing while swimming on Friday. (Photo supplied/Achathaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A search was continuing on Saturday for a 22-year-old Senegalese man who went missing after going swimming at Freedom beach on Friday.

Forty-five searchers from Karon municipality and other agencies were taking part in the operation on Saturday. They also expanded the search area to Patong beach to the north and Karon beach about two kilometres south of Freedom beach on the west coast of the tourist island.

The tourist, identified as Cheikhonuna Ba, 22, was last seen swimming at Freedom beach at around 11am on Friday, said a spokesman at the Royal Thai Navy Third Army operation centre.

Navy officers were dispatched to join lifeguards to search for the man on Friday, when strong wind and waves obstructed the operation.