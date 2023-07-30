52 warehouses to be scanned after fatal explosion

A team of forensic police on Sunday examine the site of a fireworks explosion at a village in Narathiwat's Sungai Kolok district. The blast occurred on Saturday. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: Security officials have been ordered to examine 52 other warehouses in this southern border town after a huge fireworks explosion at a godown in Sungai Kolok district on Saturday, leaving 12 people killed, 121 injured and nearly 300 houses damaged, about 50 of them totally destroyed.

Lt Gen Santi spoke after visiting a relief centre set up on the sports field of the Muno tambon administration organisation in Sungai Kolok, where he was briefed on the explosion.



He said some 52 other warehouses in the provinces must be examined to see whether they were built with valid permission and had been properly used to prevent a recurrence of the Saturday incident.



Explosive ordnance disposal teams should thoroughly scan the site of the explosion to determine the quantity of fireworks stored illegally in the warehouse. It was initially believed at least 5 tonnes of fireworks had been kept there, judging from the two deep holes left at the site by the powerful blast, Lt Gen Santi said.



Pol Maj Gen Anurut Im-ab, the Narathiwat police chief, said the owner of the godown would be charged with recklessness causing deaths and injuries under the Criminal Code and the laws on arms, ammunition and explosives.



Pending further investigation, the warehouse owner, who has been summoned to report to police, may also be charged for violating the Factory Act of 1992 and the Labour Protection Act of 1998.