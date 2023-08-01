Navy explains damage to HTMS Naresuan

The navy frigate HTMS Naresuan at sea. (Photo supplied/ Wassana Nanuam)

The damage to the navy frigate HTMS Naresuan on July 26 occurred when the ship's left gunwale hit a corner of the quay at Map Ta Phut industrial port in Muang district, Rayong province, the Royal Thai Navy spoksman said on Tuesday.

Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin said it happened as the ship was leaving the quay.



The crash damaged one tube of the triple torpedo launcher and several life rafts, and left scratches on the portside of the vessel's hull.



The operations centre of the First Naval Area had launched an inquiry to establish whether the crash was an accident or caused by human error. A technical support unit would make initial repairs and assess the full extent of the damage, Adm Pokkrong said.

The incident occurred while the frigate was taking part in Naval Security Port and Ship Map Ta Phut Exercise 2023, held from July 25-27 at the Map Ta Phut industrial port.



HTMS Naresuan is the most capable of the navy’s frigates with a maximum speed of 32 knots from its 44,250-horsepower diesel engines. The vessel is 120.5 metres in length and 13.7 metres wide. It was built in China and first commissioned nearly 30 years ago.

Earlier reports said the accident occurred on July 26 while HTMS Naresuan was docking and sources estimated the damage at 100 million baht, but gave fewer details.