Two tourists drown, another rescued at Karon beach

A red flag warns people not to go swimming at Surin beach in Phuket. Four tourists have drowned while swimming at beaches in Phuket in the last five days. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Two Indian tourists drowned and a third was rescued after they were swept out to sea by strong waves that pounded Karon beach on Tuesday evening.

Four swimmers have now drowned in the sea in the last five days on this resort island province.

Police said the three men went swimming at Karon beach, near the Naga statue, on Tuesday evening. There were red flags on the beach warning people not to go swimming because the sea was too rough. The three swimmers were swept out to sea.

One of the men was rescued by lifesavers and was safe. The two others were also pulled from the water and were rushed to Patong and Chalong hospitals, where they were declared dead. Doctors said they had drowned.

Pol Lt Col Chompunut Ananthayakul, investigation chief at Patong, said they received a report of the double drowning about 8pm. The Indian embassy had been informed and would notify relatives, he said. Names were withheld in the meantime.

On July 28, a Senegalese tourist drowned while swimming at Freedom beach in tambon Karon of Muang district. His body was recovered on Sunday morning. On July 30, a Thai tourist from Phitsanulok province drowned and two others were rescued at Surin beach.



