Paraquat kit now available

A prototype of a kit that can detect the toxic chemical paraquat in fruit and vegetables is seen on display. (Photo: Department of Medical Sciences)

A prototype of a kit designed to detect the presence of paraquat in fruit and vegetables is available for reproduction by any private or public organisation for commercial purposes, according to the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS).

Dr Supakit Sirilak, DMS director-general, yesterday said the prototype was developed in collaboration with the Medical Life Sciences Institute and Bureau of Quality and Safety of Food.

The kit uses the immunochromatography technique to detect traces of paraquat, he said.

He said it works similarly to antigen test kits to detect Covid-19. The kit can be used on every type of fruit and vegetable to detect this particular herbicide substance, with no other equipment or substances needed to get results, he said.

Results are shown within 15–30 minutes if paraquat contamination is higher than the legal limit of 0.005 micrograms per kilogramme of the tested fruit and vegetables, according to Dr Supakit.

The kit is patented by the Department of Intellectual Property and has passed a field study, he said.

"The DMS is preparing to transfer the kit's product method and formula to those interested [...] to reproduce [the kit] for general uses," he said, adding the DMS will provide access to the kit.

Paraquat is a herbicide popular among farmers due to its ability to deliver results at a lower price, he said, adding the substance can be toxic to humans if it is used without proper care on crops.

Dangers of paraquat include Parkinson's disease and cancer, he noted.