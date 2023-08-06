Firework blast couple arrested

An aerial view of the buildings damaged by the fireworks explosion that killed 12 people and injured dozens in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat on July 29. (Photo: Border Patrol Police Unit 4414)

The owners of a fireworks warehouse in Narathiwat that exploded last weekend and killed 12 people turned themselves in to police on Saturday, according to a local source.

The couple, identified as Sompong Napol, 42, and Piyanuch Puengwirawat, 42, crossed the border from Malaysia via the Sadao checkpoint after police issued warrants for their arrest in connection with the July 29 explosion in tambon Muno in Sungai Kolok district.

The explosion killed 12 people, injured 121 and damaged 292 houses.

According to the source, the couple, whose business was allegedly backed by local politicians, were escorted to Muno police station for questioning after their detention was recorded at Sadao station.

They will face charges including negligence causing death, and importing and selling fireworks without a licence, which is a violation of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives and Fireworks Act.