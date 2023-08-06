Climate change threatens wild tigers' habitat

For the first time in 30 years, a trap camera captures photos of tigers roaming inside the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi early this year. (Photo: Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary)

Climate change presents a big challenge for protecting and preserving tigers in the wild, says the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat.

He shared strong concerns over the fires that are destroying the habitat of the forest's top hunter.

Speaking on Saturday at the event "Move Forward to Sustainable Tiger Conservation" to mark Global Tiger Day on July 29, in Nakhon Sawan province, Mr Jatuporn said the country has done a good job of protecting and preserving its wild tiger populations.

Under the St Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation made in Russia at the International Tiger Forum 2010, a global commitment was made among 13 countries, including Thailand, to preserve and double the tiger population by 2022.

He said efforts by forest officials and other stakeholders had been a success, as the wild tiger population in Thailand has increased.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) found the population of tigers increased from 130-160 in 2020 to 148-189 in 2022.

Thung Yai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary is the country's largest habitat with 103-131 tigers, followed by Tab Lan National Park in Prachin Buri province with 15-23 tigers, and the Western Forest Complex including Mae Wong, Khlong Lan, and Khlong Wang Chao national parks and the Ung Phang Wildlife Sanctuary which has 16-21 tigers.

Forest officials counted tiger populations through trap cameras in 1,200 locations across 28 conservation forests. Unfortunately, this conservation effort is being threatened by climate change, which is causing longer droughts in the forest and limited food, said Mr Jatuporn.

"Climate change has become a huge challenge for our conservation work. Less rain, longer dry seasons and man-made forest fires are all threats to tiger habitats," he said.

It is important to protect and preserve the forest. As long as the forest is fertile, the tiger population should grow sustainably.

The DNP is now rolling out its national action plan for tiger preservation from 2022-2034 and aims to increase the tiger population in the Western Forest Complex, the Dong Phayayen-Khaoyai Forest Complex, Kaeng Krachan Forest, Phu Khieo-Nam Nao Forest and Khlong Saeng-Khao Sok Forest.