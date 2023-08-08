Four slain during homicidal rampage in Bang Khen

Rescue workers remove a body from the condominium in Soi Chaeng Wattana 6 in Lak Si district where three people, including two young boys, were shot to dead by a man who then took his own life on Monday night. He also killed an elderly lottery vendor in a nearby market. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

A motorcycle taxi driver shot dead four people during a homicidal rampage police said was fuelled by jealousy, and then killed himself, in Bangkok's Lak Si district on Monday night.

The shootings occurred in Soi Chaeng Wattana 6. The killer was identified by police as Somchai Kaewkomol, 54, Pol Capt Chairat Thamseeha, a Thung Song Hong duty officer, said.

According to eyewitnesses, about 7.30pm Somchai arrived on a motorcycle at Nicknack market in Soi Chaeng Wattana 6 and shot his estranged wife's mother Sopha Jansoda, 59, a lottery vendor, in the head. She died later at Mongkutwattana Hospital.

Somchai then drove to Ban Suan Ratchathani condominium, about one kilometre from the market. He broke into room 225/213 on the 9th floor of Building 5 and shot dead Sopha's elder sister, Thawee Sinma, 60, and two boys - Thanakrit Kaewkret, 7, and Kritpas Kaewkret, 9.

All his victims were shot in the head.

Somchai then shot himself in the head and died in a shelter in front of the condominium.

Pol Capt Chairat said the two slain boys were the sons of his estranged wife Viraya Sinma, 39, by her former husband.

He said Somchai and Ms Viraya had lived together as a couple for about two years. About a month ago, Ms Viriya broke up with him after they frequently quarrelled, and she went to live with another man.

Jealousy and family problems were believed to be the motive for the killings, police said.

