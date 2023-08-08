18 face charges over protest at Culture Ministry

An activist of the Thalu Wang group, clad in a black and wearing a mask, walks in front of the Ministry of Culture after spray painting the name board on Sunday. (Photo: eggcatcheese Facebook)

Eighteen activists of the Thalu Wang group have been summonsed to hear charges in connection with a protest on Sunday in front the Ministry of Culture demanding senator Naowarat Pongpaiboon be stripped of the title "national artist".

The summonses were issued by Huai Khwang police in response to a complaint filed by officials from the Ministry of Culture and Huai Khwang district office, Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, said on Tuesday.

Those summonsed include Netiporn "Boong" Sanehsangkhom, Tantawan "Tawan" Tuatulanond and Thanalop "Yok" Phalanchai.

They face charges of trespassing, damaging property, violating the 2014 coup-makers' National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) ban on the use of fireworks or similar objects, violating the Public Assembly Act of 2015 in organising a gathering without prior permission and breaking the Cleanliness and Orderliness Act prohibiting vandalising of public property, Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn said.

All 18 were required to report to the police to acknowledge the charges this week.

Police had examined and collected evidence from the protest site to support the charges, he said.

On Sunday about 5pm, members of the Thalu Wang (breaking into the palace) group gathered at the entrance gate of the Ministry of Culture on Thian Ruamit road in Huai Khwang district. They sprayed coloured paint on the footpath, on decorative cloth on the ministry's fence and on the road surface.

They also splashed coloured liquid on the ministry's name sign and lit coloured smoke flares in front of it.



Some of the protesters were dressed in black and wore a variety of masks to hide their faces.



They demanded the Ministry of Culture strip senator Naowarat Pongpaiboon of the title of national artist because he had abstained when the joint parliament sat to vote on the nomination of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister on July 13. Mr Pita failed to get the required support, with the majority of senators opting not to vote.

The protesters also called for the abolition of Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law.