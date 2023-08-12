Plant name honours Queen Mother

The new species is named 'Rakhang Akara' (Miliusa majestatis). (Photo: DNP)

Researchers from Chiang Mai University have named a newly found species of the Annonaceae family Majestatis to celebrate the 91st birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Asst Prof Tanawat Chaowasku from the biology faculty of Chiang Mai University revealed that the species can be found in the southern provinces of Krabi, Phangnga and Surat Thani.

The plant's scientific name is Miliusa majestatis Damth, Sinbumr & Chaowasku. "Majestatis" refers to the Queen Mother, who is also known as the protector of biodiversity, he said.

The species also has the Thai nickname "Rakhang Akara", meaning "supreme bell", because of its bell-shaped petals.

Asst Prof Tanawat explained that the plant can grow up to five metres tall and contains herbal elements known to reduce the risk of certain cancers.