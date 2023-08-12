Free hepatitis screenings

The Ministry of Public Health is stepping up nationwide screening for hepatitis B and C viral infections, both major contributors to incidences of liver cancer nationally, with a target of stamping both out completely in Thailand by 2030.

There are estimated to be around 2.2 million people already infected with hepatitis B and 300,000 to 800,000 with hepatitis C in Thailand, said Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for public health.

He added that as well as liver cancer, infectees are also associated with other severe conditions, including cirrhosis (severe scarring) of the liver.

The earlier these infections are detected, the better the outcome of treatment, he said, adding that many lives could be saved if hepatitis infections are detected in their very early stages.

In addition to screening, treatment is also available free of charge at healthcare facilities in almost all communities nationwide, said Dr Opas.

Those born before 1992 are entitled to one free screening in their lifetime, while those who are in one of five at-risk groups -- those living with HIV/Aids, intravenous drug users, men who have sex with men, healthcare workers and inmates -- are eligible for a free test every year, he said.

Officially launched on Friday, the free hepatitis B and C screenings began on April 1, he said.