Chinese man’s body found in Rayong pond

Head covered and legs bound but exact cause of death still not determined

Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a pond in Rayong. His head showed signs of injury and was covered with a black cloth while his neck and legs were tied with wires. The cause of death is under investigation.

The man was identified as Tang Zongfei, 36. Police found security video showing Tang leaving his apartment building at around 1am on Thursday, said Pol Col Chaiyapong Sangpongchai, superintendent of Pluak Daeng Police.

He did not show up to work on Friday so his colleagues looked for him at his apartment. They later found him in Bueng Pradit pond in Pluak Daeng, two kilometres away from his apartment, at 9pm on the same day.

Pol Col Chaiyapong said five of Tang’s associates, both Thai and Chinese, were summoned for questioning but no suspicious motives were observed. An examination of Tang’s apartment showed that none of his belongings were taken.

“The cause of death remains unclear. There was no indication that Tang had a row with anyone at home or in the office,” he added.

Investigators on Saturday went to the scene where the body was found and to Tang’s apartment to collect more evidence and seek more leads.

The autopsy revealed that Tang’s head had been bashed while his body did not show any signs of violence. His hands were free, unlike his neck and legs which were heavily tied with wires.

The doctor concluded that the wound on Tang’s head might not have led to his death. Rescue workers had found Tang shirtless and wearing green shorts.

Tang used to work at Zhongce Rubber Co Ltd, a wheel-manufacturing company in Amata City industrial estate in Rayong.\