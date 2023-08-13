Man accidentally shoots himself while dancing in Hat Yai pub

The 9mm automatic pistol recovered from a pub-goer by police after the weapon accidentally went off while the man was dancing in a Hat Yai pub, Songkhla, early on Sunday (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: About a hundred pub-goers ran for their lives out of a well-known entertainment venue in Hat Yai early on Sunday after a 9mm automatic pistol carried by a customer accidentally went off, sending a bullet into his left leg.

The incident occurred at about 1.30am inside Nectar Pub on Chuti-anusorn road in the Hat Yai municipal area.



Hat Yai police rushed to the pub to investigate.



Niran Suwan-in, 31, the pub-goer who accidentally triggered the shot, was injured in the left leg. He was admitted to Hat Yai Hospital for treatment.



A police investigation revealed that Mr Niran was among a large group of about 30 customers who made reservations online. Mr Niran was in a group of four men and three women at a table.



While Mr Niran was dancing to music, a 9mm automatic pistol he was carrying in his trouser pocket accidentally went off and the bullet hit him in the left leg.



The sudden blast caused all pub-goers to panic. They rushed outside the pub, which was abruptly closed for safety.



Police found the gun was properly registered. However, they were investigating how Mr Niran was able to enter the pub with the weapon.