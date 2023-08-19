Thai restaurateur victim of apparent murder in Germany

Woman found with throat slit in courtyard of her home

Schedule of the funeral service of Siliya “Kung” Rothert, a 61-year-old Thai restaurateur, in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday. (Photo: Payom Supis Facebook)

A Thai woman has been reported murdered in Germany, according to a report from a local news outlet.

On Saturday, berlin.de reported that the woman was found with her throat slit in the courtyard of her home in Fuggerstrasse, an area in the German capital of Berlin.

A report by B.Z. Berlin said that rescue workers arrived at the scene but were unable to save her.

According to the report, while a definitive cause of death has yet to be determined, a police spokeswoman said that both the location and the type of wounds indicate a homicide, and homicide police have taken on the case.

The victim’s personal belongings, including a blood-smeared purse, were secured at the scene.

Forensic officers reportedly secured a broken bottle that could have been the cause of the cut. The matter is being treated as a criminal offence.

The 61-year-old woman was later revealed by a Twitter/X user to be a Thai national and the owner of local restaurant called Thai-Art. A funeral service has been scheduled in Berlin.

The news has triggered an outpouring of condolences from the online world, with many noting that the woman, identified as Siliya “Kung” Rothert, ran a successful noodle business.