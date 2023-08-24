‘German Hells Angels member’ faces extradition

Police read an arrest warrant while apprehending Dennis Fischer, 50, at a hotel in Muang district of Chiang Rai on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

Immigration police in Chiang Rai have arrested a German man believed to be a Hells Angels member who is wanted for severe assault of a man in his home country.

Dennis Fischer, 50, was apprehended at a hotel in Muang district of the northern province on Tuesday, said Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau.

He said the German had a one-year non-immigrant visa that was due to expire on July 12 next year.

German authorities had asked the Royal Thai Police to find and extradite Mr Fischer.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said the suspect was a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang in the German port city of Kiel. Authorities there say he and his girlfriend lured a man to a public swimming pool and then shot him in the thigh.