Motorcyclist killed after collision with Porsche

Officials examine a damaged motorcycle after it collided with a Porsche Cayenne in Sam Khok district, Pathum Thani, late Saturday night. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: A 25-year-old man was killed instantly when his motorcycle collided with a Porsche Cayenne car in Sam Khok district just before midnight on Saturday night.

Local police were informed of the accident on Pathum Thani-Bang Pahan Road in tambon Chiang Rak Yai at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

The dead man was identified as Thanawat Boonrat, a resident of tambon Bang Phud in Pathum Thani's Muang district. His heavily damaged Honda Lead motorcycle was found nearby. Police did not find its licence plate.

Also at the scene was the brand new Porsche Cayenne with Bangkok plates. Police detained its Chinese owner, Jin Jin Lai, 34.

The late man's mother Sophee Boonrat, 48, said he earlier told her he was going to take a shower and then visit her to eat cake on the occasion of her birthday. He lived with his wife, she added.

Before the crash, local patrol police were informed that a group of motorcyclists had gathered for a street race nearby. They sped away when police arrived, including the motorcyclist engaged in the fatal crash with the Porsche Cayenne.