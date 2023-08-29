Wissanu defends Pol Gen Patcharawat's suitability for cabinet post

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam. (File photo)

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Tuesday that Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwon's earlier dismissal from the position of national police chief did not disqualify him from serving in the new Srettha cabinet.

The former police chief is tipped to be appointed a deputy prime minister and minister for natural resources and the environment.

Mr Wissanu, the cabinet's legal guru, said although Pol Gen Patcharawat was dismissied from the position of national police chief, he was later reinstated by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO). This meant that there had effectively been no dismissal order, Mr Wissanu said.

His appointment would therefore not be in breach of the constitution, he said.

Mr Wissanu was responding to complaints that Pol Gen Patcharawat, chief adviser of the Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP) and younger brother of party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, might not be qualifed for the cabinet because of his prior dismissal.

Patcharawat was removed by the Abhisit Vejjajiva administration in 2009 for his role in the violent crackdown on anti-government protesters in October 2008. The NCPO, which took power in the 2014 coup, reinstated him.

Asked how long the cabinet secretariat would need to scrutinise the qualifications of those chosen for cabinet positions, Mr Wissanu said the process would be quick unless there were problems, in which case it would take a little more time.

Asked to comment on the list of proposed cabinet ministers, Mr Wissanu said he had not seen it and learned of it only from news reports.

Asked about the atmosphere during the outgoing cabinet's last meeting on Tuesday, he said it was fun-filled wih a lot of photos being taken. There was no sadness, the departing deputy prime minister said - it was joyful.

Outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the other ministers did not say anything profound or special, he said.

Personally, he had no words of advice for the new cabinet ministers. They were all capable people.

“Administering the country is not difficult, but a joint administration without conflict is difficult," Mr Wissanu said.

"I believe and trust in the leadership of the new prime minister, who came from the beginning with the idea of bringing an end to political polarization and stepping away from conflict, and that he will be able to do his job and do it right, as he earlier mentioned.

"Diligence, honesty, patience, prudence and transparency are the duty of the cabinet. Everything will run smoothly if these are followed,’’ Mr Wissanu said.