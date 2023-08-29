Rights body demands more help for refugees

Thousands have fled fighting in Myanmar for camps in Mae Hong Son

Soldiers and local officials visit a refugee camp in Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son on July 7. (Photo: Radio Thailand, Mae Sariang Facebook)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed growing concern about the Myanmar refugees who have been living in shelters in Mae Hong Son province since June after fleeing violence across the border.

Intensified fighting between the Karenni Army (KA) and the Myanmar junta has driven more than 9,400 civilians across the border, the commission said on Tuesday. They are living in five shelters in three districts of Mae Hong Son — Muang, Khun Yuam and Mae Sariang — across from Kayah state.

Conditions have become worse after recent airstrikes blocked transport links, including food delivery routes, the NHRC said.

In light of the poor conditions, the NHRC is demanding related agencies provide emergency humanitarian aid, including safe spaces for more to seek refuge along the Thai-Myanmar border.

Local administrations, civil society groups, the Thai Red Cross and international agencies also need to provide refugees with shelter, food, clothing and wellness necessities while living in camps.

The commission also stipulates that state agencies uphold the internationally accepted principle of non-refoulement, meaning that people should not be sent back to a country where their rights would be in danger of violation, or security and lives at risk.

The principle is also enshrined in the new Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act that took effect in Thailand this year.

The NHRC also urged authorities to respect refugees’ humanity as well as provide equal treatment for all refugees, whatever their nationality and status.