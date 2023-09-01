'Por' brothers wave their goodbyes

Goodbyes at Government House: Outgoing prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, surrounded by his team of government spokespersons and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, third left, gestures before tucking into a farewell lunch with reporters at Government House on Thursday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The military trio regarded as the most powerful players in Thai politics over the last nine years literally waved goodbye to the political arena on Thursday on their last day in office as key members of the outgoing cabinet.

Outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and outgoing Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda have frequently been referred to by Government House reporters as the three "Por" brothers or the "three Por Generals".

The three Por brothers title stemmed from Gen Prayut's and Gen Prawit's first initial, P, while Gen Anupong's P comes from the first letter of his nickname, Pok.

They are called brothers because they have spent years working closely together in the military and forged a strong bond that still lasts.

Gen Prawit, the eldest of the three, said on Thursday he will resign as an MP but will remain as Palang Pracharath Party leader. Speaking to reporters before chairing a meeting of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand yesterday, Gen Prawit said: "Don't ask me about politics. I will soon only be the party leader and will no longer be politically active."

Asked to elaborate, he said, "I will resign soon," but did not say when.

Asked whether he would only remain as party leader, he said, "That's right."

Next in line behind Gen Prawit on the PPRP party list is Santi Prompat, who has been tipped to become deputy public health minister in the Pheu Thai-led government. Mr Santi would replace Gen Prawit as an MP in the event he resigns.

Gen Prawit was all smiles on Thursday and appeared in a good mood. He said: "Good luck to everyone" before walking into the reception room.

He also revealed that the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation located at the 1st Infantry Regiment, dubbed by the media as his political war room, has already been closed and will be operated as a non-political foundation.

Gen Prawit said he still feels energetic working in the field of sports. As for politics, he said he would rather leave it to other people, adding, "I have done a lot already. Now I want to do it for the party."

Gen Prayut also said on Thursday that it was his last day of work at Government House, but he would continue to serve in his caretaker role until the new cabinet's inauguration.

After paying respects to the shrines at Government House yesterday morning, Gen Prayut told reporters that he would leave Government House for the sake of appropriateness.

Gen Prayut said he wished for blessings upon all and the nation's peace and prosperity.

"I wish today is a good day for you," Gen Prayut told reporters at Government House.

Gen Prayut, the then-army chief, staged a coup on May 22, 2014, amid unrest between pro- and anti-Yingluck Shinawatra government demonstrators. Days earlier, he imposed martial law. He was appointed prime minister in August of the same year.

Following a general election on March 24, 2019, Gen Prayut was elected prime minister by parliament.

Gen Prayut announced to decision to quit politics in July. Last week he outlined his administration's achievements.

Gen Anupong, who has also declared an end to his political career, told reporters about his sincere belief in the power of the media in shaping and changing society, saying he would encourage members of the media to keep holding those with influence accountable no matter how Thai society evolves.

As for him, he said, it was time to take better care of his health and spend as much time as possible travelling to places where he had always wanted to go.

He said he would start with a trip to Japan.

"Some have told me it's time for me to help raise a grandchild. But I don't have any. My children are married, but they've refused to have kids," he said.