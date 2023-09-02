Kazakh teen feared drowned in Phuket

Search resumes off Nai Yang beach after being suspended on Friday amid bad weather

A tent has been set up to serve as a temporary coordinating centre at Nai Yang beach in Phuket as the search continues on Saturday for an 18-year-old Kazakh tourist who went missing while swimming on Friday night. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A search was continuing on Saturday for a teenager from Kazakhstan who went missing and was feared to have drowned at Nai Yang beach in Thalang district on Friday night.

Police were informed about the disappearance of the 18-year-old at about 7.30pm on Friday.

The teenager went swimming with friends at Nai Yang beach on Friday evening. He was seen struggling in the water and then vanished, prompting his friends to seek help from residents in the area, said tourist police.

Police, local officials and volunteers searched for the missing tourist until around 8.30pm when they had to stop due to heavy downpours and strong waves.

The tourist, whose name was not released, arrived in Phuket on Aug 22 and was scheduled to leave on Sept 5.

A coordination centre to search for the missing tourist was set up by disaster prevention and mitigation officials on Saturday at Nai Yang beach.

Phuket tourist police have urged people who had information about the missing tourist to alert officers on the 1155 hotline.