Military reform 'will go ahead'

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang, right, and ACM Sukhumpol Suwanatat. (Photo: WASSANA NANUAM)

Military reform will go ahead with conscription to be gradually phased out and the armed forces expected to be much leaner within four years, new Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said yesterday.

Mr Sutin said the military's restructuring programme is under way, especially the plan to replace conscription with voluntary enlistment. However, government support is required to speed up the voluntary programme to meet public expectations.

He said salary increases and better welfare benefits could be incentives to encourage people to join up, while negative public perceptions about the military that see young men avoiding conscription should also be addressed.

The defence minister said cases of brutality in training resulting in injuries or even deaths are rare but when they happen they draw a lot of attention. However, he said the number of conscripts can also be cut as long as it does not affect the armed forces' missions.

He also said the move to cut the number of generals to make the forces leaner will go ahead. The new minister said he expects attempt to downsize the forces would materialise in four years.

Mr Sutin said he will lend his full support to the military to help it achieve its restructuring plan. He added, however, that he has yet to discuss reform details with the top brass.

On the navy's plan to use a Chinese-made CHD620 engine instead of a German-made one for its submarine being assembled in China, Mr Sutin said he would straighten out the issue after the oath-taking ceremony and government policy statement in parliament.

He said the solution must be satisfactory to the navy and acceptable to the public while declining to say if the submarine procurement scheme could be scrapped altogether.