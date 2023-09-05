Oil slick from Sri Racha spill won't affect Pattaya

The oil slick, seen off Sri Racha district of Chon Buri on Monday. (Photo: Pollution Control Department)

CHON BURI: The oil slick from Thai Oil's ruptured offshore pipeline will not reach Pattaya but may affect Koh Si Chang and Bang Saen beach, according to the provincial governor.

Thawatchai Srithong said on Monday night that the strong prevailing wind would probably wash some of the oil up on Si Chang island and part of Bang Saen beach.

Its impact would be limited because the amount of leaked crude was small and swift action was taken to contain and control it, he said.

Officials earlier said the oil could reach Bang Saen beach on Sunday.

Puripat Teerakunpisut, deputy director-general of the Marine Department, told reporters on Tuesday morning that the oil spill occured when a Panama-registered tanker, Kallista, was discharging crude into a main pipeline operated by Thai Oil at a jetty in the sea off Sri Racha.

The leak lasted about five minutes and about 60,000 litres of crude leaked into the sea. The tanker was carrying about 273,000 metric tonnes of crude.

About 8,000 litres of dispersants were used to break up and sink the oil. There was no oil slick visible near Si Chang island on Tuesday morning, he said.

Listed Thai Oil Plc (TOP) is the oil refinery arm of national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc.