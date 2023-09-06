Former House deputy speaker in graft scandal

Former House deputy speaker Charoen Jankomol. (Photo: Charoen Jankomol Facebook)

Former House deputy speaker Charoen Jankomol was guilty of graft in connection with the alleged abuse of a parliamentary project about a decade ago, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) ruled on Wednesday.

Mr Charoen served as first deputy speaker from Aug 2, 2011 to Dec 9, 2013. He was also an MP of the Pheu Thai Party during that period.

The NACC found that he and six officials in parliament were guilty of graft while running a project initiated by parliament to promote education in national administrative affairs, according to Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, the NACC secretary-general.

Mr Charoen is accused of having used his power as an MP to meddle in the work of state officials for his personal interest or the vested interest of his party.

As deputy speaker, he issued an order appointing a panel to manage the finances for the education project. The panel was granted full authority to define, consider and vet financial matters related to the organising of the project's activities. This was directed by Mr Charoen, according to the NACC.

Working groups under the deputy speaker conducted a seminar as part of the project in an area known to be Mr Charoen's and Pheu Thai's political stronghold.

Mr Niwatchai said documents were produced to outline activities that never took place in order to claim the payments. No officials ever participated in these fabricated activities, he said.

The NACC implicated six former parliamentary officials, including Wijak Nakkawatcharachai, a former secretary-general of the House of Representatives, who stands accused of aiding and abetting graft. It was recommended that they receive severe disciplinary and criminal punishments.

Mr Charoen has been charged with breaking the Criminal Code as well as the NACC's law.

The NACC's investigative report will be forwarded next to the attorney-general.



