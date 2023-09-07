Couple jailed for 18 months for Din Daeng protest

The Din Daeng intersection was the scene of frequent disturbances, such as this one on Sept 6, 2021, involving hard-core anti-government protesters two years ago. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

A man and his wife have been sentenced by the Criminal Court to 18 months in jail and fined 1,000 baht each for taking part in an anti-government protest under the Din Daeng expressway in 2021.

Prosecutors told the court that Rangsan Boonpueng and his wife Pranee had travelled in a Phuket-registered car to Din Daeng district in Bangkok on Aug 29, 2021. The licence plates of their car were covered with face masks, and the pair had in their possession a bullet-proof vest, which is considered a war material, slingshots and glass balls.

Under the Din Daeng expressway and on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, they joined about 25 other people in a protest, which was held without permission from the authorities, prosecutors said.

Crowd control police told the crowd to end the protest but they did not comply. They instead set car tyres and other materials on fire, and launched glass balls with slingshots with intent to harm the police and create unrest.

The couple were charged with violating the War Materials Control Act of 1987, the Criminal Code, the Disease Control Act of 2015 and the emergency decree of 2005.

The accused were initially handed a combined jail term of two years and six months and fined 2,000 baht each. The jail terms were commuted to 18 months and the fines to 1,000 baht each.