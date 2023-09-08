Pattaya Floating Market devastated by fire

The charred wreckage of Pattaya Floating Market in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province, on Thursday night. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

A fire broke out at the Pattaya Floating Market in Bang Lamung district on Thursday night, destroying a section of the tourist landmark that featured various cultural and traditional products from all four regions of the country.

Twenty-seven fire trucks from Pattaya city and nearby local administrations, with more than 200 firefighters, were dispatched to combat the fire that started at about 8pm.

The fire spread quickly due to most shops being constructed with wood and thatched roofs. Sounds of gas cylinders exploding were heard one after another.

Firefighters douse the charred wreckage at the Pattaya Floating Market. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

The blaze was brought under control at about 10am, after causing damage to numerous shops and structures on one of the 19-rai (14,400-square-metre) land plots. One of the firemen suffered minor burns and was admitted to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the extent of the damage is being assessed.

A relief centre has been set up to help those affected by the fire.

Fire ravages the Pattaya Floating Market on Thursday night. (Screen capture)

Opened on Nov 1, 2008, the Pattaya Floating Market, or the Four Regions Water Market, is a well-known tourist attraction depicting arts, cultures and ways of life of people living along rivers throughout the country.

Before the blaze, there were more than 200 shops selling various products, souvenirs and food at the market.

The wreckage of fire-gutted shops at the Pattaya Floating Market. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Fire ravages market in Pattaya, Chonburi province, on Thursday night. (Video: Ejan)