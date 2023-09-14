SRT told to speed up handover of land for HSR line

The Transport Ministry has instructed the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to speed up the handover of land needed for the high-speed rail (HSR) project that would link three airports serving the Greater Bangkok region, so construction can begin.

Chayatham Phromsorn, permanent secretary for transport, issued the instruction on Wednesday at a meeting of the working team supervising the project.

The permanent secretary said that before construction of the high-speed rail line that will connect Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi in Samut Prakan, and U-tapao airport in Rayong can begin, the land along the route must be cleared and handed over to the contractors.

This includes land owned by Rajvithi Home, the Department of Highways and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority. A tunnel will be constructed behind Ramathibodi Hospital.

Authorities are removing oil and gas pipelines around Phaya Thai and Bang Sue in Bangkok, stretching 5.47 kilometres.

About 190 metres of pipelines installed from Bang Sue to Ban Klang Krung, which will divert from the high-speed rail line, would be handed over to the SRT.

Authorities are also removing drainage pipes under Samsen canal, with the work due to end in three months.

The high-speed train project should start operations next year.