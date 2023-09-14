Villager killed by wild elephant in Korat

A medic, wearing a white shirt, examines the body of a villager who died after being attacked by a wild elephant in a forest in Nakhon Ratchasima's Khon Buri district on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert/supplied)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A villager was killed in an attack by a wild elephant while foraging for mushrooms in a national forest reserve in Khon Buri district of this northeastern province on Wednesday morning, police said.

Pol Lt Col Pasit Jitprasert, the Khon Buri police chief investigator, said on Thursday that the incident occurred in the forest east of Ban Sap Charoen, within Moo 11 village in tambon Khok Krachai of Khon Buri.

Upon receiving notification from Wanlop Amrung, the village chief of Ban Sap Charoen, Pol Lt Col Pasit Jitprasert led a team of police, a medic from Khon Buri Hospital and members of a rescue unit to investigate the situation.

The team found Sompong Phutjapo, 59, of Moo 5 village in tambon Chorakhehin of Khon Buri, lying dead under a tree. There were bruises all over him, with some of his rib bones fractured as a result of a forceful impact against the tree. Elephant footprints were evident throughout the area.

A son of Sompong told the police that he and his father ventured into the forest around 5am in search of mushrooms. About 9am, they encountered a wild elephant and fled in different directions. However, his father ran into a tree while the elephant charged at him from behind. Sompong was seriously injured and died shortly afterward.

His body was sent to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for an autopsy.