Expo focuses on sufficiency

Visitors take an interest in the 'Better Living' zone at Sustainability Expo 2022, which showcases leading organisations promoting the circular economy and sustainable development to achieve the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions. (Photos by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX2023) will be hosted at the end of this month under the concept of "Good Balance, Better World".

Known as the largest sustainability event in the Asean region, the annual expo will be hosted for the fourth year with an emphasis on "Sufficiency for Sustainability" to encourage visitors to participate in and work on sustainable practices and knowledge, with a series of power-packed seminars.

Sustainability trends and innovations of leading companies, both local and global, will be presented at the event. SX 2023 will feature eight major zones.

The "SEP Inspiration Zone" will take visitors on a journey during which they will learn from pioneers and practitioners in the field of sustainable development.

SEP stands for the sufficiency economy philosophy conceived by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

The second zone is "Better Me", where visitors can learn more about food innovation, healthcare and longevity. The "Better Living" zone highlights leading projects related to a circular economy leading to achieving net zero emissions.

Children learn to separate recycled waste by putting plastic bottles into a box for recycling at the Sustainability Expo 2022.

The "Better Community" zone showcases a society where everyone is united to help each other and create equality such as with more urban green spaces, housing for the disadvantaged, and a model of sustainable community development.

The "Better World" zone features an SX landmark and art exhibition reflecting sustainability perspectives from local and international artists.

The "SX Food Festival" provides food under the theme "Thai Street Food Museum" where visitors will see landmarks from Bangkok, Phuket Old Town and other big cities while enjoying food from celebrity chefs who will apply the technique of zero-waste cooking.

The last two zones are "SX Marketplace" with 200 shops offering environmentally innovative products and community goods, and "SX Kids" where children can enjoy a creative learning space for sustainable development.

The SX 2023 will run from Sept 29 to Oct 8 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. For more information, visit its website at or Facebook account at www.sustainabilityexpo.com/sx/ or Facebook account at www.facebook.com/SX.SustainabilityExpo.