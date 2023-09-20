Exat to propose four expressway projects

Total budget of B90bn set for proposed new routes in Bangkok and Phuket

Motorists queue at the Chalong Rat expressway toll plaza in Bangkok. The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) will propose four expressway projects worth 8 billion baht to the cabinet by the end of this year. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) will propose four expressway projects worth 8 billion baht to the cabinet by the end of this year, according to governor Surachet Laophulsuk.

All told, he said, Exat is preparing 14 project proposals for Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit this month.

Four of the projects are ready for bidding and construction to start within one year, and all will be proposed to the cabinet within three months, with a budget of 89.7 billion baht.

The first is the Chalong Rat Expressway extension to the Chatuchote-Bangkok Outer Ring Road, stretching 19.25 kilometres and costing 24 billion baht.

The previous cabinet in March approved the construction of the Chatuchote-Lam Luk Ka section. Exat is currently drafting terms of reference for contractors. It is also reported to be waiting for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the Lam Luk Ka-Bangkok Outer Ring Road section.

The second project is the third part of the northern expressway system, connecting Prasert-Manukitch Road to the Bangkok Eastern Outer Ring Road, covering 11.3km with a budget of 16.9 billion baht.

The third is the first phase of the Phuket expressway, Kathu-Pa Tong, covering 3.98km and costing 14.6 billion baht. Exat is currently working on land expropriation and reconsidering procedures before proposing it to the cabinet.

The last one is the double-deck Ngam Wong Wan-Rama IX expressway, which is to be built above the Sirat Expressway, covering 20km with a budget of 32 billion baht. Exat is preparing to submit its EIA report to the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning.

Exat also plans to construct another 13 expressway projects, nine in Bangkok and adjacent provinces and four in Phuket, Surat Thani and Trat.