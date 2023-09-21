Open door on moving BTS train shocks passengers

An image from a video posted by a TikTok user shows the door of a BTS Skytrain open while the train travels between the Bang Chak and Punnawithi stations in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Tiktok user @star111042)

A BTS Skytrain running with one of its doors wide open shocked passengers and drew heavy criticism after a video of the incident went viral online.

The video, originally posted by a TikTok user using the account @star111042 and then widely shared elsewhere, showed one door of the train open while it was en route between the Bang Chak and Punnawithi stations in Bangkok on Wednesday.

No casualties occurred, but the incident unnerved many passengers and sparked criticism about safety measures taken by the operator.

Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc on Thursday apologised for the incident. It said the door had developed a problem on Wednesday, but did not specify what the problem was.

Staff in charge of train control alerted those in the control centre to send staff to stand near the door to prevent passengers from getting close to it. The problem was fixed when the train arrived at the next station.

The operator said it would thoroughly inspect the BTS train carriage in question and map out measures to prevent a recurrence of the incident.