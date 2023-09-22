Thailand focuses on rights, refugees, says PM

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin says Thailand has underlined the importance of human rights and done its best to take care of Myanmar refugees. (Photo: Srettha Thavisin Facebook)

NEW YORK - Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin insists Thailand has underlined the importance of human rights and done its best to take care of Myanmar refugees in the country.

Mr Srettha on Friday gave an interview with reporters following a meeting with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters during his attendance at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78).

Mr Srettha said Thailand places importance on human rights and supports peace negotiations, and the country has played its role in helping refugees and will not get involved in neighbouring countries' internal conflicts.

He said the UN secretary-general has shared his concern, and Thailand will take his message seriously about taking care of refugees.

When asked about the International Day of Peace, which falls on Sept 21, the prime minister said peace is a sensitive issue as conflicts arise in many parts of the world.

He said at the UNGA78, the UN secretary-general, however, can highlight "clean air" as a common issue that every country pays attention to and agrees with.

Mr Srettha also outlined the priorities of the new government, which are in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, during the bilateral talk with Mr Guterres, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

He also reiterated Thailand’s commitment to strengthen Thailand-UN cooperation in all dimensions and support for the secretary-general’s initiatives, particularly on sustainable development goals acceleration and climate action. He also expressed his wish to see more Thai nationals in senior positions at the UN.

The UN secretary-general congratulated the prime minister for his office assumption while commending the excellent partnership between Thailand and the UN as well as Thailand’s active role as the host country of many UN agencies in the region, said government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.

Meanwhile, Chulapong Yukate, an MP from the Move Forward Party, on Friday urged the government to facilitate international organisations who want to send food, medical supplies or other humanitarian aid to help Myanmar people who are impacted by the unrest in Shan state.