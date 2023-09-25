Sustainability chat session previews SX2023

A participant stretches his shoulder with the help of an expert at the SX Talk Series. (Photos: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The weekend's sixth Sustainability Expo (SX) Talk Series highlighted a number of projects set to be showcased in the Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX2023) at the end of this month.

The "Sustainability for Better Me, Better Living, and Better Community" chat event was held on Saturday at Samyan Mitrtown and served as a pilot for SX2023, the largest sustainability event in the Asean region, which begins on Friday and runs until Oct 8 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

At the forum, there were booths to showcase sustainable ideas from ThaiBev Can, a leading aluminium cans and ends manufacturer, Fashion Revolution Thailand, Oishi and Warrix Spots.

Warrix Sports showcased its clothing upcycling campaign called "Change", said the company CEO Wisan Wanasaksrisakul. He said the company has a mission to make its employees and customers happy to care for the environment. To help reduce plastic waste, the company produces sports clothes made of fabric produced from Polyethylene terephthalate or PET bottles and also has an upcycling campaign in which it encourages participants at its running events to "turn in" their unworn running clothes for recycling.

A staff member from ThaiBev Can holds a QR code which university students can scan to participate in activities during the SX Talk Series.

The company also came up with football shirts made from 100% recyclable material which were donated to the National Football Team for the players to wear in the 2023–2024 season, said Mr Wisan.

Kitiya Santaveesuk, Head of Sustainability at Thai Beverage Can Co Ltd, said that the company participates in the expo every year not only for an eye-opening experience but also to check if its sustainable projects are moving in the right direction. The more the company participate in the event, the better ideas it has, she said.

SX2023 is an annual expo that encourages visitors to participate in and work on sustainable practices and knowledge through a series of power-packed seminars, innovation, activities and goods.

Kitiya Santaveesuk of Thai Beverage Can says aluminium cans can be 100% recycled.

Wisan Wanasaksrisakul, Warrix Sports CEO, explains the company's clothing upcycling project.